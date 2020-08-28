Asia Today: Cases still rise in SKorea, improve in Victoria

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported 323 new cases of the coronavirus as health officials prepare to tighten distancing restrictions in the greater capital area. The 16th consecutive day of triple-digit jumps brought the national caseload to 19,400. Fatalities reached 321 after five more deaths overnight. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most of the new cases come from the densely populated Seoul area, where health workers have struggled to track infections linked to churches, restaurants, schools and apartment buildings. The country has added 4,630 cases over the last 16 days, raising fears about overwhelming hospitals. Australia’s Victoria state reported 18 more deaths and 94 new cases — the first time in almost two months that infections have dropped below 100.