Amery man charged with killing his brother in fist fight

Polk County (WQOW) - An Amery man is facing a murder charge for killing his brother in a fight Thursday night.

Nathan J. Bleyle, 44, is charged with one count of 2nd degree reckless homicide.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Polk County Court:

Bleyle said the argument started verbally but then his brother head-butted him and they started to hit each other.

Bleyle told authorities he hit the victim on the right side of the head and then in the chin as he was falling to the ground.

He said his brother hit the ground and did not wake up.

A witness said he didn't think the victim was breathing and so he started CPR. First responders showed up and tried as well but he was pronounced dead.

In court on Friday, a $50,000 signature bond was set for Bleyle.

A preliminary hearing is set for September 28.