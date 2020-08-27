Virus hits tribe in remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands

NEW DELHI (AP) — Four members of a small tribe in the remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands have tested positive for the coronavirus. An Indian health official says the four are among the 37 members of the Great Andamanese tribe who live on Strait Island. Health workers went to the island last week to test the tribe members. He says the four apparently caught the virus during a recent visit to the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a federally administered Indian territory in the Bay of Bengal. He says they are being treated and “are recovering well.” Health workers are trying to protect other vulnerable tribes on the islands from the virus, but two of the tribes remain isolated from mainstream society.