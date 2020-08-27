 Skip to Content

UCLA sues Under Armour, seeking in excess of $200 million

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA filed a lawsuit against Under Armour on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles for breach of contract, seeking damages in excess of $200 million. Under Armour announced in late June that it was ending its deal with the university. The two sides were four years into a 15-year deal worth $280 million, which remains the highest in college athletics. Under Armour paid $11 million per year in rights and marketing fees as well as contributing $2 million per year to aid in facility improvements. Under terms of the contract, the company is supposed to supply $6.85 million in athletic apparel, footwear and uniforms. The company cited Force Majeure due to the coronavirus pandemic as one of the reasons it was terminating the deal.

Associated Press

