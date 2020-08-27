Thorp schools opening 2 weeks later than scheduled due to positive COVID cases

Thorp schools opening 2 weeks later than scheduled due to positive COVID casesNew
Thorp (WQOW) - Staff members within the Thorp School District have tested positive for COVID-19 and because of it the start of the school year is being pushed back.
“The Clark County Health Department is working with the School District of Thorp leadership and staff to conduct an investigation to track, trace, and contain the virus,” said Brittany Mews, Clark County health officer.
The school district has not said how many staff members tested positive but they are concerned those who are positive also passed it along to other staff members.
So now, the school year will begin on September 15 in Thorp.
Read the entire news release from the Thorp School District and Clark County Health Department below.
The Clark County Health Department is reporting staff members of the School District of Thorp have tested positive for COVID-19. “The Clark County Health Department is working with the School District of Thorp leadership and staff to conduct an investigation to track, trace, and contain the virus,” said Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Officer. “The School District of Thorp services a couple of counties. We are all working together, and taking the necessary steps to contain the spread of COVID-19.” “The School District of Thorp is committed to providing a safe learning environment for all our students and staff. These past two weeks we have been conducting professional development and staff in-service training, and thoroughly preparing for our students to return to school on Tuesday, September 1. However, because of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 within our staff, and the fact that we have concerns of exposure among our other staff members, we are choosing to delay the start of school by two weeks. We will now start school on Tuesday, September 15. This two week period will give us the time needed to ensure that our schools are safe for our students to return. Close contacts at the School District of Thorp and immediate family members have been notified,” stated Paul Blanford, the District Administrator of the School District of Thorp. Close contacts of a confirmed case of COVID-19 will be notified by their local health department. Local health departments do not release the names of any residents that have tested positive for COVID-19 to protect the privacy of individuals and their families. Simple measures, such as wearing face coverings, maintaining 6 feet social distancing, avoiding large gatherings/crowds, and practicing good hand hygiene are ways to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.