Thorp schools opening 2 weeks later than scheduled due to positive COVID cases

Thorp (WQOW) - Staff members within the Thorp School District have tested positive for COVID-19 and because of it the start of the school year is being pushed back.

“The Clark County Health Department is working with the School District of Thorp leadership and staff to conduct an investigation to track, trace, and contain the virus,” said Brittany Mews, Clark County health officer.

The school district has not said how many staff members tested positive but they are concerned those who are positive also passed it along to other staff members.

So now, the school year will begin on September 15 in Thorp.

Read the entire news release from the Thorp School District and Clark County Health Department below.