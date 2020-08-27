Strong storms likely Friday morning

Dew points topped out near 70 today, and were there for most of the day. Despite the continued humidity, it was a bit cooler though still plenty warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The good news is dew points will start to go down late tomorrow, and humidity will be gone by the weekend. Before that happens, however, there will be chances for strong to severe thunderstorms.

There have been a few pop up showers with a few storms south of Eau Claire for most of the afternoon, but the strongest storms aren't expected until closer to tomorrow morning.

Eau Claire and areas south are in a “slight risk” for severe storms through early tomorrow morning, meaning that scattered severe storms are possible.

Then the risk for tomorrow is a “marginal risk”, meaning that isolated severe storms are possible.

The main threats with the storms in the morning are damaging wind gusts and large hail, though a tornado or two cannot be ruled out, especially south of highway 10. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, but due to how fast the storms are moving that risk will be very localized.

The timing of these strong storms is now closer to 5 to 8 AM for spots near the Minnesota border and between 7 and 10 AM for the highway 53 corridor, including Eau Claire. Places to the east are another one to two hours later.

Rain totals in Eau Claire will likely be on the lower side, but we'll take what we can get. Expect between 1/10” and 1/2” with localized 1”+ possible. Higher totals are most likely south of highway 10.

This will lead us to a beautiful weekend with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures remain in the 70s through most of next week, though there are a couple other rain chances.