South Africa police accused of abuse after teen is killed

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police have clashed with protesters demonstrating against the alleged killing of a 16-year-old boy by local policemen in Eldorado Park, an area of Soweto near Johannesburg. Residents allege that Nathaniel Julius was shot by police and dropped off at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital,, where he died. Angry residents gathered Thursday to protest the death and called for the police officers responsible to be arrested. The demonstrators barricaded roads and burned tires. Police fired rubber bullets to disperse the protesters and passing motorists, bystanders and journalists covering the demonstration were caught in the crossfire.