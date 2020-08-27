Russian submarine surfaces near Alaska during war exercise

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. military officials say a Russian submarine surfaced near Alaska on Thursday during a Russian war game exercise. It was unclear if the submarine was in distress. U.S. Northern Command spokesman Bill Lewis says the military is closely monitoring the submarine. He says the U.S. has not received any requests for assistance from the Russian Navy or other mariners in the area, but he says the U.S. stands ready to assist those in distress. Lewis declined to provide further details about the submarine to The Associated Press, including its proximity to Alaska. He only said the submarine was operating in international waters near Alaska. The Coast Guard says the Russian Navy was conducting war game exercises.