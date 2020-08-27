Russia blames US for military vehicles’ collision in Syria

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military is blaming U.S. troops for a collision between Russian and U.S. military vehicles in eastern Syria. U.S. officials said Wednesday that Russian vehicles sideswiped a light-armored U.S. military vehicle, injuring four Americans. U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot blamed the Russian military for “unsafe and unprofessional actions.” Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff, had a phone call Wednesday with Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, to discuss the incident. In the call, Gerasimov charged that the U.S. military tried to block the passage of a Russian military convoy, and the Russian troops took “the necessary measures to prevent an incident.”