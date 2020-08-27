Netherlands extradites far-right suspect to Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say a German man wanted on allegations he helped spearhead a far-right group that posted pro-Nazi and anti-Semitic material online has been extradited from the Netherlands. Fadi J., who was arrested in July over the border in Heerlen, was returned to Germany on Wednesday, prosecutors said on Thursday. A second suspect was arrested in Berlin at the same time J. was apprehended in the Netherlands. Prosecutors allege the two were part of a group that ran a website on which material denying the Holocaust and downplaying or approving of the crimes of the Nazi regime was posted.