Nebraska players’ lawsuit seeks to restore B10 fall football

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A group of Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit asking a jury to force the Big Ten Conference to reinstate a fall football season.

The lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court in Lincoln contends, among other things, the players lost opportunities for development in football, will lose exposure for possible professional football opportunities and won't be able to market themselves in order to eventually capitalize on name, image and likeness revenue opportunities.

The Big Ten had no immediate comment.

By ERIC OLSON AP College Football Writer