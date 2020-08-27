Justice Dept: North Korean hackers stole virtual currency

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Justice Department civil forfeiture complaint accuses North Korean hackers of stealing millions of dollars from virtual currency accounts and of laundering the stolen funds in hopes of making the crime untraceable. The complaint was filed in Washington’s federal court. It comes months after Justice Department officials accused hackers from North Korea of stealing nearly $250 million worth of virtual currency, and charged two Chinese hackers with laundering more than $100 million from the hack.