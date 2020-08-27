Judge orders USPS to provide info on service changes

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A federal judge in Washington state is giving the Trump administration and the U.S. Postal Service 10 days to turn over information about service changes that critics say could undermine mail-in voting in the November election. More than 20 states filed lawsuits last week over the changes, including 14 states that sued in U.S. District Court in Yakima. U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian on Thursday granted the states’ request to speed up discovery in that case. The Justice Department opposed the request, saying that much of the information the states are seeking is already in the public record.