Jets cancel practice in apparent response to Blake shooting

9:21 am Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets canceled their practice in  an apparent response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin. The team was scheduled to take the field at 9:20 a.m. on Thursday,. The Jets provided no immediate details on their decision to not practice. Coach Adam Gase and a few Jets players said Wednesday they spoke about the shooting of Blake and racial injustice on Tuesday night and were still discussing how they would handle the situation as a team. The Detroit Lions canceled their practice Tuesday. Games in the NBA, MLS and baseball were postponed Wednesday night.  

Associated Press

