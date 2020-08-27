 Skip to Content

How you can watch classic Packers games on WQOW and CW

Aaron Rodgers
Pictured: Aaron Rodgers, Packers QB

Eau Claire (WQOW) - WQOW is proud to be your Official Packers Station, and while preseason football isn't happening this year we still want to give you your fix of Packers football.

We are partnering with the Green Bay Packers to bring you four classic games, featuring some of the best moments in team history.

You will be able to watch two of the games in primetime on WQOW and two games on Saturday afternoons on CW.

WQOW (18.1)

Saturday, August 29: 7 pm - 1994 Playoffs vs. Lions - Favre's 1st playoff win

Wednesday, September 2: 7 pm - 2019 Playoffs vs. Seattle

CW (18.2)

Saturday, September 5: 4 pm - 1996 NFC Championship Game

Saturday, September 12: 4 pm - 1996 Super Bowl XXXI

Clint Berge

Clint Berge is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager for Eau Claire’s Own WQOW News 18.
Report any website issues to him at cberge@wqow.com

