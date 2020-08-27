Fires set, windows broken as Oakland protest turns violent

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Protests in Oakland, California, over the shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin turned violent late Wednesday night. The Oakland Police Department tweeted that 600 to 700 people took part in the protests where, “numerous fires (were) set, dozens of windows broken, (and) multiple businesses vandalized.” Protesters threw objects at officers but none were injured, the department said. Several people were arrested, the tweet said. Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times on Sunday as he leaned into his SUV, in which three of his children were seated. The shooting was captured on video by bystanders.