Dutch police say Frans Hals painting stolen for 3rd time

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say that a painting by 17th-century Dutch artist Frans Hals has been stolen from a provincial museum in the central Netherlands. It was the third time that “Two Laughing Boys” was stolen. Police said Thursday that the painting was taken in the early hours of Wednesday morning from the Museum Hofje van Mevrouw van Aerden in Leerdam, about 35 miles south of Amsterdam. The museum declined comment, referring questions to the police. The painting was also stolen in 1988 and 2011.