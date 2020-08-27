Case by case: How nations are going back to school — or not

PARIS (AP) — The U.N. says it’s urgent to get kids back to schools after devastating lockdowns. But some medical authorities are urging caution as the virus is still raging in parts of the United States and resurging from France to South Korea. Governments are taking different strategies toward the new school year, depending on how many infections they’re seeing, the state of their health care systems and political considerations. Some schools are already back full time, some are doing a mix of in-person and online classes, and some won’t reopen until next year at least.