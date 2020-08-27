 Skip to Content

Buying masks, delivering food: Teens step up in pandemic

New
9:15 am National news from the Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Across the United States, young people have sprung into action to help others during the coronavirus pandemic. In Dallas, a 15-year-old raises money to buy masks for a local hospital and a homeless shelter. In Maryland, two teens form a group that arranges for grocery deliveries to older people who are in isolation — their Teens Helping Seniors initiative has grown to comprise more than 650 volunteers around the country and in Canada. And on the opposite coast, a group of California high school students are teaching younger kids online. They now have more than 2,500 students nationwide taking their classes.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content