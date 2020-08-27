Buying masks, delivering food: Teens step up in pandemic

DALLAS (AP) — Across the United States, young people have sprung into action to help others during the coronavirus pandemic. In Dallas, a 15-year-old raises money to buy masks for a local hospital and a homeless shelter. In Maryland, two teens form a group that arranges for grocery deliveries to older people who are in isolation — their Teens Helping Seniors initiative has grown to comprise more than 650 volunteers around the country and in Canada. And on the opposite coast, a group of California high school students are teaching younger kids online. They now have more than 2,500 students nationwide taking their classes.