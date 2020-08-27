Buckshot Run’s 38th year begins Friday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The 38th annual Buckshot Run kicks off Friday, and like many things this year, it will look a little different due to COVID-19.

The Buckshot Run is an annual event to raise money for Wisconsin Special Olympics. This year the event will be virtual, beginning Friday morning and ending on September 5. Runners can chose to use the same Carson Park course as years past, or they can run anywhere else they would like. Runners will use their phones to submit their running times.



An employee with Win Technology, the Buckshot Run's primary sponsor, said the event won't look too different from previous years.

"You know it just feels good," said Kevin Dendinger, H.R. Generalist with Win Technology. "You get to go out and do your run activities that you would normally enjoy and all the while giving back to a really good charity as well."

The Buckshot Run includes a three and five mile run, and a kids dash. WQOW is also a proud sponsor of the event.