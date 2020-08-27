Boy Scouts complain of misleading ads to solicit victims

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for the Boy Scouts of America are asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to protect survivors of child sexual abuse from being misled by advertisements from law firms about their ability to file claims in the organization’s bankruptcy case. The judge in May established a Nov. 16 claims deadline and approved a process for notifying potential victims that includes a nationwide paid media campaign scheduled to begin Monday. But Boy Scouts of America attorneys say in a court filing this week that several law firms have engaged in their own advertising campaigns using false and misleading information to try to solicit abuse victims.