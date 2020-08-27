Australia to phase out waste exports, boost recycling

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government has introduced legislation to Parliament that would phase out exports of waste plastic, paper, glass and tires beginning January next year. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday the legislation aims to end the export of 645,000 metric tons (711,000 U.S. tons) of unprocessed trash that Australia ships overseas each year, usually to Asian ports. Waste glass exports would be banned from Jan. 1. Waste disposal has become an increasingly pressing problem around the world since 2017 when China, previously its main destination, barred imports of almost all foreign waste.