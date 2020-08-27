Australia seeks more control over deals with foreign states

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government has drafted new laws that would cancel international deals struck by lower tiers of governments with foreign states that are not in Australia’s interests. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the Victoria state’s memorandum of understanding with Beijing under China’s belt and road initiative is among the deals to be reviewed. She says the legislation to be introduced to Parliament next week does not target China. The government has identified 135 agreements with more than 30 countries that needed to be reviewed. The legislation would give Payne power to scrap international deals struck by state governments and public institutions such as universities.