Asia Today: Virus surge makes S. Korean lockdown more likely

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reported its highest single-day total of new virus cases in months, making lockdown-like restrictions look inevitable as transmissions slip out of control. Health experts are warning that hospitals could run out of capacity. The 441 cases reported Thursday was the biggest daily increase since March 7. The National Assembly was shut down and more than a dozen ruling party lawmakers were forced to isolate after a journalist who covered Parliament tested positive. Elsewhere in Asia, India reached another daily high, with more than 75,000 new cases. And North Korea’s latest report to the World Health Organization still says it has not had a single confirmed case of COVID-19.