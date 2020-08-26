Evacuations lifted near California fires, some go home

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thousands of people in California returned home as cooler weather and an influx of aid helped firefighters gain ground and lift evacuation orders prompted by some of the largest wildfires in state history. In the heart of wine country, evacuation orders in Napa and Sonoma counties were lifted for many people who were told to leave after lightning ignited dozens of blazes last week. Firefighters and utility workers were clearing areas Wednesday for returning residents after crews increased containment of the massive cluster of fires to about a third. Crews were also working to get people back home near two other major fire clusters.