Vikings will lean on continuity to overcome key departures

Contract extensions for quarterback Kirk Cousins, head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman this year have left no doubt about the Vikings’ belief this team can compete among the NFL’s elite. On the surface, the offseason moves appear to have pushed the Vikings further from contention instead of forward. Offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak and Zimmer are two of the league’s best strategists on their sides of the ball, though. The Vikings still have dependable if not dominant players at several positions.