UWEC freshmen move-in amid pandemic

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The first day of freshman year in college typically brings an onset of nerves: meeting your roommate, finding your dorm, and in this day and age, contracting COVID-19.

Freshmen began moving into dorms at UW-Eau Claire this week, and while it's not the typical first-year experience, campus officials said students appear to still be in good spirits and are excited to start their collegiate careers.

"This is a test for everybody, but what we're excited about, especially for our first-year students who really had the worst possible senior year, that they can come in and have a really great first-year experience," said Quincy Chapman, the director for Housing and Residence Life at UWEC. "So, we've got lots planned for them, lots for them to be able to do together but we'll be doing it in really safe ways: in small groups of people, spread out."

The onslaught of first-year students typically brings a bit of chaos to campus during move-in day. But this year, that chaos had to be contained in the name of COVID.

In order to keep move-in as safe as possible and reduce large crowds, students were only allowed to bring one or two family members with them inside the building, masks were required at all times and the number of move-in days has been increased to help limit building capacity.



Despite the changes, several students expressed excitement and a willingness to adapt to the unconventional first-year experience.