Defiant Ratko Mladic dismisses UN court as child of the West

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A defiant Ratko Mladic has dismissed the U.N. court hearing his appeal against convictions for crimes including genocide as a “child of the Western powers.” He was speaking as a two-day hearing wrapped up Wednesday with the former Bosnian Serb military chief jabbing his finger at the courtroom and saying his indictment had “gone down the drain.” Mladic was given 10 minutes at the end of the hearing to make a personal statement before judges retired to decide whether to uphold or overturn his 2017 convictions and life sentence for masterminding atrocities throughout the 1992-95 Bosnian War.