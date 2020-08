Greece to extend territorial waters amid dispute with Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says his country is planning to exercise it’s legal right to extend its territorial waters along its western coastline from six to 12 nautical miles. The plan was announced Wednesday as Greece remains locked in a tense dispute with Turkey over maritime boundaries and energy rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkey has a research vessel doing surveying work in waters claimed by both countries, which sent warships and held military exercises in the area. The planned extension along Greece’s Italy-facing coastline would not directly affect the territory at the center of the Greek-Turkish dispute. But the prime minister told parliament that Greece was abandoning decades of “passive” foreign policy.