Thailand vows to step up action vs ‘illegal’ online sites

BANGKOK (AP) — A top official in Thailand says his country will step up action against online content that breaks its laws, two days after forcing Facebook to block a group that was posting material critical of the monarchy. The head of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society says his office would get a court order within 48 hours to block access in Thailand to any web address deemed to contain illegal material. The platforms would then have 15 days to comply or face legal action. Facebook on Monday blocked Thai access to a popular site with open discussion of the monarchy, a sacrosanct institution in Thailand. Facebook said it took the decision after a careful review and it plans to legally challenge the government’s request.