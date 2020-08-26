Stifling heat in the mid-90’s followed by large hail and damaging winds

It was another steamy start to this Wednesday morning and we'll likely see our hottest day of the month. We haven't hit 90 in Eau Claire since July 18th and the forecast calls for one steamy afternoon.

Plenty of sunshine and an incoming warm front will push temperatures into the low 90's Wednesday afternoon. It will be very steamy with dew points from 60 to 70+ degrees that will push heat indices into the mid to upper 90's and possibly over 100. Winds will be breezy from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph and gusts may exceed 30 mph through the afternoon.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Buffalo, Jackson, and Trempealeau county from 1 to 7 pm Wednesday. Heat indices from 95 to 105 will be possible there and further south in the Coulee Region.

As a very slow moving cold front sinks southward along a mid-level short wave trough, a few stronger storms will be possible later Wednesday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 2, slight risk for severe storms across parts of western Wisconsin. This means scattered storms could turn severe. There is also a level 1, marginal risk for severe storms, which includes Eau Claire county. This means an isolated storm could become severe.

The main threats include strong straight-line winds and large hail. Storms will be elevated which will limit some of their severe potential and the energy available will help keep the strength of the severe weather from being too widespread.

Storms will be possible after 4 pm in Minnesota, with the best chance for stronger storms entering western Wisconsin after 9 pm. We'll see a similar forecast for Thursday with the chance for more widespread strong storms and heavy rainfall overnight into Friday.