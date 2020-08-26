FBI shifts resources to ongoing unrest in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The FBI chief in Portland, Oregon, is dedicating more resources to crimes committed during nightly protests that often end in vandalism and clashes with police. Special Agent in Charge Renn Cannon said Wednesday he is pulling agents from fraud and organized crime teams to focus on acts of violence and federal crimes committed during nearly three months of unrest. Cannon says the FBI respects the free speech rights of non-violent protesters. Police made 23 arrests early Wednesday as protesters smashed windows at City Hall. Portland has been gripped by protests since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.