Phoenix OKs payout after police point guns over stolen doll

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix City Council will pay a settlement to a Black couple who had police officers point guns at them last year after their young daughter took a doll from a store without their knowledge. Iesha Harper said at a news conference Wednesday that she and Dravon Ames will receive $475,000. The settlement stems from a $10 million claim claiming excessive force. Video of police pointing guns and cursing at the couple in front of their young children got widespread attention. It comes during a national reckoning over racism and police brutality.