Final 2 Mississippi flag proposals: Shield vs. magnolia

8:50 am National news from the Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A commission working on a new Mississippi flag has narrowed the choices to two designs. One has a shield. The other has a magnolia blossom on a dark blue background. Commissioners made the decision after five proposals were literally run up a flagpole Tuesday. They wanted to see how the designs look fluttering in the wind — or hanging limply. And, they said the flags look different on a pole than they do as drawings on a page. In late June, Mississippi legislators voted to retire the last state flag to include the Confederate battle emblem, which is broadly condemned as racist. 

Associated Press

