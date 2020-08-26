India indicts Pakistani militant in 2019 Kashmir bombing

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s anti-terrorism agency has named a Pakistan-based militant leader as the prime mastermind of a 2019 car bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian soldiers. The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday named Masood Azhar, chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed, and 19 others among the accused. The Feb. 14, 2019. bombing was the single deadliest attack in the divided region and brought the nuclear armed rivals to the brink of war. Jaish-e-Mohammad, which is based in Pakistan, had claimed responsibility, according to media reports, even though the attacker was identified as a Kashmiri militant. India long has accused Pakistan of cultivating militant groups in a proxy war against New Delhi. Pakistan denies the charge.