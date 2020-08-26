 Skip to Content

Scant mention of brewing crises at Republican convention

11:43 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Republicans make the case for a second term for President Donald Trump at their scaled-back convention, outside trouble is brewing. A catastrophic Category 4 hurricane is bearing down on Texas and Louisiana and will test Trump administration’s ability to respond to a catastrophic emergency once again. A small city in Wisconsin, a critical battleground state in the November election, is reeling after another night of violent protests as Trump has sought to push a divisive “law-and-order” message in the leadup to the Nov. 3 vote.  But the messaging during two days of prime time addresses has featured only scattered mention of multitude crises swirling around the president.

