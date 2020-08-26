German governing parties seek reform of electoral system

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s governing parties have proposed a reform to the country’s electoral system to prevent its parliament, already one of the world’s biggest, from expanding further. Opposition parties dismissed the plan Wednesday as a half-hearted measure that won’t solve the problem. Germany’s complex system is meant to ensure that election results accurately reflect voters’ choices but also produce lawmakers with strong ties to their local area. However, it has an inconvenient side-effect: The size of the Bundestag, or lower house, varies, and can be much higher than the minimum 598 lawmakers. It currently has a record 709, slightly more than the European Parliament.