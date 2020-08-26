Lawyer says Blake paralyzed, protests erupt for 3rd night

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse protesters during a third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the shooting of a Black man whose attorney said he was paralyzed when he was shot multiple times by police. Attorney Ben Crump spoke Tuesday alongside family members of Jacob Blake. He said the 29-year-old was in surgery after being shot on Sunday night multiple times and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again. Another family attorney said they would be filing a civil lawsuit against the police department over the shooting. Police have said little about what happened, other than that they were responding to a domestic dispute. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating.