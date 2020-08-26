Facebook: Apple privacy changes will muck up online ads

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook is pushing back on Apple’s new privacy rules for iOS users — and putting developers in the middle. Apple will soon require apps to ask users for permission to collect data on what devices they are using and to let ads follow them around on the internet. The social network said Wednesday that those rules could reduce what apps can earn by advertising through Facebook’s audience network. To a lesser extent, it may also hurt Facebook’s own advertising revenue, the company said . The changes will come when Apple rolls out the latest update to its mobile operating system, iOS 14, later this fall.