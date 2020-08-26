COVID-19 cluster traced to Rhode Island bachelorette party

BOSTON (AP) — A cluster of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts has been traced to a bachelorette party in Rhode Island late last month. Health officials in both states said 19 guests who attended the late July gathering at an undisclosed location were sickened. Seventeen were from Massachusetts and two were from Rhode Island. Contact tracing was done on all positive cases. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker referred to to the event at a news conference Tuesday as he discussed the importance of face coverings, social distancing and proper hygiene. A wedding reception earlier this month in Maine resulted in at least 60 COVID-19 cases, and one death.