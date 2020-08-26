Convention-covering networks challenged by competing stories

NEW YORK (AP) — The Republican convention’s third night happened amid a confluence of big stories, with a dangerous hurricane about to strike Louisiana and a Wisconsin city torn apart following a police shooting. But the Republicans decided the show must go on and, for the most part, networks followed along. Viewers had hints along the way that big things were happening outside the bubble of the convention, like when a CNN weather forecaster delivered an apocalyptic view of Hurricane Laura. With all of their political experts on hand, networks were most concerned with following the politics of the night.