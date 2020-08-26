 Skip to Content

Chippewa Co. woman arrested for allegedly stabbing husband

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A woman was taken into custody for allegedly stabbing her husband in Chippewa County.

Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk says Karen Christenson, 67, was arrested Monday evening.

The sheriff's office got a call of a stabbing at a home on 25th Street in the town of Wheaton.

Her husband said Christenson stabbed him during an argument.  She barricaded herself in the house and showed deputies the knife through a window.  

She was subsequently arrested. 

The victim was treated and released at a hospital.

