Chippewa Co. woman arrested for allegedly stabbing husband

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A woman was taken into custody for allegedly stabbing her husband in Chippewa County.

Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk says Karen Christenson, 67, was arrested Monday evening.

The sheriff's office got a call of a stabbing at a home on 25th Street in the town of Wheaton.

Her husband said Christenson stabbed him during an argument. She barricaded herself in the house and showed deputies the knife through a window.

She was subsequently arrested.

The victim was treated and released at a hospital.