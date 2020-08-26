California ski resort changing name, citing offensive word

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (AP) — Officials say California’s popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort will change its name because the word “squaw” is a derogatory term for Native American women. The site was the scene of the 1960 Winter Olympics. RoIn Cohen, president and COO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadow, says the decision was reached after consulting with Native American groups and extensive research into the etymology and history of the term “squaw.” It derived from the Algonquin language and may have once simply meant “woman.” But over generations, the word morphed into a misogynist and racist term to disparage Indigenous women. The new name is expected to be announced next year.