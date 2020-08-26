Idaho wraps up chaotic special session; Bundy arrested again

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Legislature has wrapped up a chaotic, three-day special session by passing coronavirus-related legislation while anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested for the second day in a row at the Statehouse. Lawmakers on Wednesday approved legislation intended to smooth the counting of what is expected to be a surge of absentee ballots for the November election. Lawmakers in both the House and Senate also approved and sent to the governor legislation intended to shield businesses, schools and government entities from lawsuits if someone catches COVID-19. Bundy returned to the Statehouse on Wednesday despite a year-long ban following his arrest for trespassing Tuesday. Police quickly arrested him a second time.