August 2020’s hottest day precedes storm chances

Eau Claire hit 90 degrees for the 11th time this year, and it is past the average last 90 degree day of the year. That average last 90 is August 16, and the record latest 90 in Eau Claire is September 25, 1920.

Eau Claire's high was very close to the hottest of the year, which was 93 degrees on July 5. Before today, there have been five days with a high of 92 and 3 with a high of 91.

Highs ranged from the mid 80s to the north and northeast to the mid 90s to the south closer to La Crosse. Dew points were in the mid 60s, which made it feel like the low to mid 90s across most of Western Wisconsin.

The temps will get cooler, but the humidity will stick around through Friday, and in the meantime there will be several chances for scattered thunderstorms.

The first arrives tonight, when a weak front moves through. That will bring scattered showers and storms, with the possibility a few are severe, with the best chance for severe storms north of Eau Claire.

They clear out tomorrow morning, and in fact most of the day will be sunny. This warms temps to the mid/upper 80s and it still will be humid with dew points in the mid 60s, making it feel like near 90.

More storms are possible starting late evening, followed by a line of storms setting up somewhere near or south of highway 10.

Where this happens, more severe weather is possible tomorrow night into Friday morning, but perhaps the bigger concern will be flash flooding as the storms will continue to affect the same areas for several hours, producing localized rain totals of several inches. For areas north of this band, an inch or less rainfall is expected.

We'll finally clear out later Friday, and the humidity will drop for the weekend. Expect highs in the mid 70s each day with lows in the 50s along with plenty of sunshine. This last weekend in August will be one to enjoy and the cooler than average weather lasts into the first couple days of September.