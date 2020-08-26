Altoona School District to provide iPads, Chromebooks, and hotspot devices to help with virtual learning

Altoona (WQOW) - Many keyboards will be clacking next week when area students begin virtual learning and the Altoona School District has taken several steps to ensure the technological transition goes smoothly.

This fall, many Altoona students will attend both in-person and virtually, and about 150 of them will do 100 percent virtual learning.

Curriculum Coordinator Terri Hanson said the district has strong broadband to accommodate all the extra web traffic.

Hanson said they already expanded their bandwidth about two years ago when they became a one-to-one district, which means one device for every student.

New this year, Hanson said they bought iPads for kindergartners and first graders to handle hybrid learning. Grades two through 12 will have Chromebooks.

"We've also realized that some of our families didn't have internet access or had a poor connection so we have purchased hot spots for our district and have given those to the families who need them," said Hanson. "So, what that does is it provides that internet access that they need or that booster for the broadband so that they're able to complete their lessons or their learning with their device."

Officials expect to provide 25 to 30 hotspot devices this year for the 100 percent virtual students who either cannot afford internet or have a spotty connection.