Afghan watchdog: Half of police in some provinces use drugs

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A U.S. government watchdog says approximately half of all police in Afghanistan’s southern provinces use drugs and up to 70% of police positions in those regions are “ghost” positions not actually filled by a person. The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, known as SIGAR, monitors the billions of dollars the U.S. spends in war-ravaged Afghanistan. The report said Afghanistan’s Internal Security Directorate, partnering with the National Security Directorae, found that approximately 50% of all police in Kandahar, Zabul, Helmand and Uruzgan provinces used drugs.