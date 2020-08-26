14 dolphins die in Mauritius near Japanese ship’s oil spill

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — An environmental expert says at least 14 dead dolphins have washed up on the coast of the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius, where a Japanese ship ran aground and spilled more than 1,000 tons of fuel. The consultant says more dolphins may have died out at sea and tests will be done to determine the cause of death of those found on shore. The Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef on July 25. Pounded by surf for days, the ship’s hull cracked and it began leaking fuel into the shallow coastal waters, fouling a protected wetlands area.