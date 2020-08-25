What learning options are available for special education students in Eau Claire this fall?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - In July the Eau Claire School Board approved an instructional model on how students can get back to class this fall.

News 18 took a look at how the plan impacts students in special education.

Liam Caraher, 19 years old, is in a transition program to learn job skills at Memorial High School.

He, like many other students, had to learn virtually this spring during the pandemic.

"Hard sometimes. Real hard. Sometimes it drives me nuts," said Liam.

Liam is one of nearly 1,800 students in the Eau Claire Area School District with an IEP, or Individualized Education Program.

"That might be assistance in math, reading, or writing or social skill instruction. And then there are related services like occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech and language," said Mandy Van Vleet, ECASD Director of Special Education.

Students like Liam had the choice between a blended learning model of in-person and virtual learning, 100 percent virtual, and four days a week of in-person services for a small percentage of students with unique disability-related needs.

Liam's father Peter Caraher ended up choosing a blended learning model for his son this fall, but said the situation in general is hard.

"It's frustrating. The unknown is very difficult for us. And I can say probably for everybody because we just don't know what's going to happen. Our kids learn slower than other kids, and it takes them longer to catch up so everybody's IEP will probably have to be adjusted for this fall and into next year," said Peter.

Liam is just happy to get back in school.

"Good feeling about it, really good. Seeing my friends from day one," said Liam.

Special ed officials said IEP teams might reconvene later to determine what new services students might need to continue making progress.

Peter is also a member of the special education PTA, or SEPTA.

He recommends tracking your students hours to make sure they're getting the services listed in their IEP.