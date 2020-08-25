Weeks after blast, Lebanon patronage system immune to reform

Beirut’s massive explosion has fueled widespread anger at Lebanon’s ruling elite, whose corruption and negligence many blame for the disaster. Yet, three weeks later, the change many hoped for is nowhere in sight. The blast has shown how the entrenched system remains impervious to reform. The same politicians are negotiating among themselves over a new government. Calls for early elections have petered out. Lebanon’s political factions have kept a grip on power for more than 30 years using sectarian sentiments and patronage. Their ability to buy supporters’ loyalty has only gotten stronger with the country’s economic collapse.